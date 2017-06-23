Top Posts

Armenia

Armenian and UK Military Orchestras Give Concert in Downtown Yerevan

June 23, 2017

YEREVAN (News.am) – The joint open-air performance of The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles of the Defence Ministry of the…

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold in Weightlifting Junior World Championship

June 23, 2017

Four Azeri Soldiers Killed in a Failed Infiltration Attempt

June 22, 2017

US & EU Call for Karabakh Conflict De-Escalation

June 22, 2017

Armenian Parliament Approves Government’s Five Year Plan

June 22, 2017
World

Armenia, India to Cooperate in Space Science

June 22, 2017

NEW DELHI — The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer…

Rep. Schiff, Colleagues Send Letter to State Senate Urging Passage of Turkey Divestment Bill

June 21, 2017

European Parliament Committee Calls for Freeze on Turkey EU Accession

June 20, 2017

Four Armenians Elected to French Parliament

June 19, 2017

European Parliament Urges Azerbaijan to Release Detained Journalist Muxtarli

June 15, 2017
Armenian Genocide

$3 Million Dollars for Armenian Museum & $10 Million for Genocide Education Included in the Final Version of California State Budget

June 14, 2017

SACRAMENTO — Senator Anthony Portantino has announced that the Armenian Genocide Education curriculum implementation and the Armenian-American Museum funding have been included…

A Fascinating Lecture by Professor Taner Akçam…

June 2, 2017

Award Winning Documentary Film “Crows of the Desert” to be Screened at Glendale Central Library

May 30, 2017

Texas House of Representatives Passes Armenian Genocide Resolution

May 19, 2017

Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Solvang, California

May 16, 2017
Community

$80 Thousand Raised for SMART Center Library in Armenia

June 22, 2017

NEW YORK — Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to better the lives of rural Armenian children,…

Ararat Home Receives Prestigious National Quality Award

June 22, 2017

California Legislature Passes Budget with $3 Million for Armenian Museum

June 16, 2017

A Community Conversation on the Film “The Promise”

June 16, 2017

$3 Million Dollars for Armenian Museum & $10 Million for Genocide Education Included in the Final Version of California State Budget

June 14, 2017
Politics

Armenian Parliament Approves Government’s Five Year Plan

June 22, 2017

YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly voted 64 to 31 (with no abstentions) to approve new policy program of Prime Minister Karapetian’s…

European Parliament Committee Calls for Freeze on Turkey EU Accession

June 20, 2017

Armenia and Cyprus Interested in Deepening Bilateral Relations

June 19, 2017

Four Armenians Elected to French Parliament

June 19, 2017

Maria Zakharova – Compromise on Karabakh Conflict Resolution Should Not Harm People Living There

June 16, 2017
Arts & Culture

A Community Conversation on the Film “The Promise”

June 16, 2017

FRESNO – The Armenian Cultural Conservancy in partnership with St. Paul Armenian Church is hosting a community conversation on the film The…

First World Atlas in Armenian Sold for $37,500 at New York Auction

June 12, 2017

Art Exhibition of Painters Rostom Voskanian & Jenik Simonian- Cook

June 7, 2017

Charles Aznavour’s Interactive Museum Opens in Yerevan

June 1, 2017

Award Winning Documentary Film “Crows of the Desert” to be Screened at Glendale Central Library

May 30, 2017
Sports

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold in Weightlifting Junior World Championship

June 23, 2017

TOKYO — Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan won the men’s over 105 kilograms snatch and clean and jerk events today to claim to overall…

Mkhitaryan Scores as Manchester United Wins Europa League Title

May 24, 2017

Mkhitaryan Wins Manchester United Goal of the Season Award

May 18, 2017

The Making of Henrikh Mkhitaryan

May 10, 2017

Arthur Abraham Beats Robin Krasniqi in Unanimous Decision

April 23, 2017
