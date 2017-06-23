YEREVAN (News.am) – The joint open-air performance of The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles of the Defence Ministry of the…
YEREVAN (News.am) – The joint open-air performance of The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles of the Defence Ministry of the…
NEW DELHI — The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer…
$3 Million Dollars for Armenian Museum & $10 Million for Genocide Education Included in the Final Version of California State Budget
SACRAMENTO — Senator Anthony Portantino has announced that the Armenian Genocide Education curriculum implementation and the Armenian-American Museum funding have been included…
NEW YORK — Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to better the lives of rural Armenian children,…
YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly voted 64 to 31 (with no abstentions) to approve new policy program of Prime Minister Karapetian’s…
FRESNO – The Armenian Cultural Conservancy in partnership with St. Paul Armenian Church is hosting a community conversation on the film The…
TOKYO — Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan won the men’s over 105 kilograms snatch and clean and jerk events today to claim to overall…
Latest News
-
-
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsSports
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold in Weightlifting Junior World Championship
TOKYO — Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan won the men’s over 105 kilograms snatch and clean and jerk events today to claim to overall…
-
STEPANAKERT — Azerbaijani special forces carried out a sabotage incursion attempt overnight of June 21-22 on the line of contact between Armenian-Azerbaijani…
-
YEREVAN — The United States and the European Union have expressed serious concern at the latest deadly fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, saying that…
-
YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly voted 64 to 31 (with no abstentions) to approve new policy program of Prime Minister Karapetian’s…
-
NEW DELHI — The Indian Cabinet on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer…
-
NEW YORK — Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to better the lives of rural Armenian children,…
-
MISSION HILLS, CA – Ararat Home proudly announces that Ararat Nursing Facility has been recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Bronze…
-
YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia can attract billions of dollars in investments from U.S. energy companies if it liberalizes its energy sector, the…
-
YEREVAN — Chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament Armen Ashotyan held a meeting on June 21 with Joris Poschet,…
-
YEREVAN — Spokesperson of Armenia’s defense minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan ridiculed the authenticity of the video, released today by Azerbaijani media outlets, showing…
-
FeaturedNewsWorld
Rep. Schiff, Colleagues Send Letter to State Senate Urging Passage of Turkey Divestment Bill
WASHINGTON, DC – This week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and nine of his Congressional colleagues from California sent a letter to California…
-
YEREVAN — The European Union announced on Tuesday 3 million euros ($3.3 million) in financial assistance to thousands of ethnic Armenian citizens…
-
BRUSSELS — Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday for a freeze in Turkish EU accession talks…
-
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The junior Armenian chess players gained impressive results at European Individual Chess Championship 2017 held at Minsk, Belarus. “Haik…
-
YEREVAN (Armradio) — Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President of the Republic of…
-
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanNews
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Azerbaijan Leadership to Avoid Further Escalation
VIENNA — The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of…
-
-
-
BAKU (RFE/RL) — Within days of being swept up in a wave of arrests on espionage charges last month, at least four…