SEVILLA — On the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Robert Abisoghomonyan participated in and delivered remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), held under the theme “Financing a New Decade of Development for Landlocked Developing Countries.”

In his speech, the Deputy Foreign Minister addressed the systemic vulnerabilities faced by LLDCs, emphasizing the need for targeted actions by UN bodies to adequately respond to their unique development challenges. He underscored the importance of coordinated international efforts, particularly in advancing infrastructure development and promoting inclusive economic growth among LLDCs.

Abisoghomonyan also highlighted the significance of the Awaza Programme of Action, which outlines a clear framework of measures and commitments aimed at tackling the socio-economic challenges confronting LLDCs. He stressed the persistent issue of inadequate financing for transport infrastructure, which continues to hinder the effective implementation of the Programme’s objectives.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister also spoke on “Upholding the Multilateral Trading System and Harnessing the Potential of Science, Technology, and Innovation.” He drew attention to the challenges facing the international trading system and their disproportionate impact on landlocked, least developed, and small island developing countries. In this context, he highlighted the unanimous adoption of the outcome document of the Conference—the Compromiso de Sevilla—as a significant commitment to developing both the physical and digital infrastructure needed for trade and to enhance the integration of LLDCs into regional and global markets.

Abisoghomonyan further noted that Armenia, as a middle-income country, supports a universal, rules-based, fair, open, just, predictable, and inclusive multilateral trading system under the framework of the World Trade Organization.

Additionally, he delivered remarks on “Revitalizing International Development Cooperation,” stressing the need for sustainable, long-term international support for the development of least developed, landlocked, and small island developing countries.

The Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the Compromiso de Sevilla and emphasized the necessity for strong political will from all member states to build a better and more sustainable future.