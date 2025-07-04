YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the national holiday—Independence Day.

The message reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Armenia, as well as personally, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the United States of America on your national holiday—Independence Day.

Armenia and the United States are united by the historical friendship of our peoples, a shared commitment to democratic principles and Christian values, and a steadfast dedication to freedom, dignity, and justice.

Armenia greatly values the deepening of its strategic partnership with the United States and looks forward to further expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, advanced technologies, energy, mining, transportation, and infrastructure. I am confident that through joint efforts, we can elevate our relationship to an even higher level, for the benefit of both the Armenian and American peoples.

I highly appreciate your vision for ending conflicts around the world and establishing peace. I am hopeful that under your leadership, the United States will play a key role in bringing long-awaited peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus. I reaffirm the Armenian Government’s unwavering commitment to a peace agenda grounded in the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders—as well as the unblocking of regional infrastructure in line with the principles of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

Once again, I extend my congratulations on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day and wish you good health, continued success, and new achievements—and to the people of the United States, peace, prosperity, and sustained progress.