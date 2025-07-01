YEREVAN — Issues related to the Armenia-European Union agenda, strengthening democratic institutions, rule of law, and opportunities for deepening cooperation on governance reforms were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

According to the government’s press service, Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the EU for its continued support to Armenia and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the path of strengthening democracy and peace.

The EU’s High Representative noted that Armenia and the European Union have never been closer than they are today. She stated that the EU is ready to further deepen the partnership in all directions.

Kaja Kallas highlighted the importance of the April 5, 2024, Armenia–EU–US trilateral declaration signed in Brussels, calling it a significant step toward strengthening strategic cooperation between Armenia and its European and Western partners. She emphasized that the declaration laid the groundwork for a new level of political dialogue.

Kallas praised the Armenian government’s commitment to democratic reforms, describing them as essential not only for domestic development but also as the foundation for international partnerships. She stressed that these values must be protected—especially in the face of hybrid threats, disinformation, and attempts to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, according to the official statement. Kallas underscored that the EU is prepared to stand by Armenia and support the strengthening of its national resilience.

The participants also exchanged views on the visa liberalization process. Both sides emphasized that significant progress has recently been recorded in this area.

The conversation also touched on regional developments and the peace process. The EU High Representative stated that Brussels welcomes the positive progress made during Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral negotiations, noting that it could serve as a foundation for establishing stability and peace in the region, according to the statement.