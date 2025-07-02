YEREVAN — Armenia’s Minister of Defense, Suren Papikyan, met with India’s Ambassador to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

During the meeting, Minister Papikyan and Ambassador Sinha discussed bilateral cooperation between Armenia and India in the field of defense, as well as regional and international security issues.

Earlier in March, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, during a visit to India, expressed satisfaction with the growing partnership between the two countries, noting that cooperation continues to develop dynamically.

In February, Suren Papikyan also traveled to India, where he met with his counterpart, Rajnath Singh. The two discussed opportunities to expand Armenia–India collaboration in the defense sector.

According to The Times of India, citing its sources, Armenia, along with the United States and France, became one of the largest importers of Indian defense products in the 2023–2024 fiscal year. The publication noted that in recent years, Armenia has signed several defense deals with India for the procurement of missiles, artillery, rocket systems, radars, bulletproof vests, night-vision equipment, and a broad range of ammunition and artillery systems.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has not commented on these military procurements.