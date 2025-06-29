By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to Istanbul, where, according to official statements, discussions centered on issues related to regional peace. Previous Armenian leaders have also visited Turkey, but only in connection with specific events or international gatherings.

Although the outward appearance of the visit may not seem particularly significant, in the historical context of Armenian-Turkish relations, it could be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill from Turkey toward Armenia. The Prime Minister received a high-level welcome at the airport and other venues, and the meeting between the two leaders took place inside the Dolmabahçe Palace—a structure originally designed by Armenian architects.

Turning to the political side of the meeting, it is notable that no joint statement was issued, nor was there a jont press conference. This may indicate that no common ground has yet been found on the key issues between the two countries. This raises the question: why did Erdoğan extend such an invitation to the Armenian Prime Minister when he is still not prepared to pursue an independent policy toward Armenia, separate from Azerbaijan’s influence? In fact, Erdoğan felt compelled to invite Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a day earlier, to reassure him that no unexpected developments would occur during the meeting with Pashinyan.

Although the invitation from Turkey preceded the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran, the visit was nonetheless important for Armenia. It provided an opportunity to mitigate potential threats that could arise in the event of a prolonged Iran-Israel conflict. Armenia’s adopted foreign policy—seeking to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue with all parties and striving for regional peace—appears to be the most logical approach, particularly given that Armenia currently lacks any reliable security guarantor. Since Russia’s withdrawal from its treaty obligations toward Armenia, Yerevan has been left with no alternative but to normalize relations with its neighboring countries.

The world today stands on the brink of major transformations, with some even warning of a potential third world war. In such conditions, it would be politically reckless not to use every available means to keep the country out of another devastating conflict.

However, a shadow was cast over the meeting the very next day when the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted the “Istanbul Declaration” during its ministerial conference. Azerbaijan had managed to insert its anti-Armenian rhetoric and distortions into the document, effectively sabotaging this latest attempt at Armenian-Turkish dialogue. In response, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the declaration, noting that the distorted and extremely one-sided language contradicted both the logic and interests of lasting peace in the region.

Finally, it is worth mentioning another dimension of the visit. As is customary during his foreign trips, Pashinyan met with representatives of the local Armenian community. During his meeting with the religious and civic leadership of the Istanbul-Armenian community, the Prime Minister was warmly received and responded to questions. Notably, however, the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople was entirely absent from the gathering. This absence drew widespread surprise and indignation, perceived above all as an affront to the local Armenian community and the broader Armenian population of Istanbul.

Note: Translated with the assistance of ChatGBT