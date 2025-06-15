By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

110 years ago these days, the prominent figures of the Hnchakian Party were martyred—on June 15, 1915, they were hanged in Constantinople by order of a Turkish court, accused of organizing an assassination attempt against the leaders of the Young Turks and the executioners of the Armenian people. This occurred at a time when Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople had already been arrested, and deportations and massacres were raging in the provinces. These tragic events are linked with sorrowful endings but are also imbued with meaning through the Armenian people’s rebirth and survival.

Since then, the Social Democrat Hnchakian Party annually commemorates the martyrdom of the Twenty Heroes, elevating their final words spoken from the gallows:

“You hang us twenty today, but twenty thousand will come to continue our cause,”

“Tomorrow, we shall welcome the birth of Armenia on the eastern horizon,”

“Give this handkerchief to my mother and tell her it has not seen tears.”

These words immortalized the Twenty in the history of the Hnchakian Party, and successive generations continue to vow to walk the path they paved and pursue their vision and goals.

From its founding, the SDHP has fought to defend the rights of the Armenian people. The uprisings of Sasun and Zeitoun, and the demonstrations at Kum Kapu and Bab Ali, aimed to draw international attention to the oppressive policies of the Ottoman Empire, to resist the economic exploitation of Armenians, and to achieve at least autonomy—which was seen as a necessary step toward independent statehood.

With the blood of one and a half million martyrs and the heroic battle of Sardarabad, the Armenian people reestablished their statehood after six centuries of subjugation. In doing so, they partially realized the dream of the Twenty Heroes, giving even greater meaning to their life’s mission.

Today, it is our collective duty to protect and preserve our small homeland, which shines a light not only within the Motherland but also for the children of our nation who have sought refuge in different corners of the world. As in the past, Armenia today remains surrounded by the same enemies, for whom our independent state is an obstacle to their pan-Turanian ambitions. Just recently, the President of Turkey, while flying over Armenia, openly spoke of these aims. We must do everything to ensure that Erdoğan’s dream remains just that—a mere dream.

The Republic of Armenia is facing many challenges today, yet it has the capacity to overcome them—by building a strong economy, a modern army, and gaining the support and solidarity of friendly nations. All of this will be made easier through internal harmony and unity around the idea of preserving our statehood.

Remaining faithful to the message of its Twenty Heroes, the SDHP continues to stand by the will of the people of Armenia, avoiding all types of reckless ventures that weaken our internal resilience and serve only the interests of our enemies.

Throughout its history, the SDHP has remained true to its founding ideology, always staying on the right path—because for us, the Homeland is above all else.

Honor to the memory of the Twenty Heroes.

Note: Translated with the assistance of ChatGBT