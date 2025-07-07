YEREVAN — Armenia remains committed to expanding regional connectivity and fostering economic development. This was stated by Ani Badalyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in response to a question from Armenpress regarding recent comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the topic of unblocking regional transport routes.

— On Thursday, the Turkish president addressed the issue of unblocking transport connections, using the term “corridor” and suggesting that Armenia is demonstrating a more flexible approach in order to participate in economic integration. What is your response to this?

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, President Erdoğan also claimed that the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” would bring new opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

— Armenia has consistently been and remains interested in enhancing regional interconnectivity and advancing economic development. It is within this context that the Republic of Armenia has introduced the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, along with specific proposals, ideas, and constructive solutions in line with this concept.

We believe these approaches can yield mutually beneficial outcomes for both regional states and broader international partners interested in the development of a comprehensive transportation network. As in the past, Armenia’s current vision for unblocking regional transport infrastructure is rooted in fundamental principles—namely, the preservation of sovereignty and the exercise of national jurisdiction over its routes. As is well known, this vision does not imply any alternative logic.

Discussions with interested partners are ongoing.