At the U20 European Freestyle Wrestling Championship taking place in Italy, Armenia’s representative Sargis Begoyan (61 kg) claimed the gold medal.

In the final bout, Begoyan faced Adlan Saitiev, representing Russia. The match ended in a 5–5 draw, but Begoyan was declared the winner for executing the higher-scoring technique.

Another Armenian wrestler, Razmik Yepremyan (86 kg), secured a bronze medal. In the bronze medal match, Yepremyan defeated his Azerbaijani opponent with a 3–0 victory.

In the team standings, the Armenian national team finished in 4th place.