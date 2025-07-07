Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

At the U20 European Freestyle Wrestling Championship taking place in Italy, Armenia’s representative Sargis Begoyan (61 kg) claimed the gold medal.

In the final bout, Begoyan faced Adlan Saitiev, representing Russia. The match ended in a 5–5 draw, but Begoyan was declared the winner for executing the higher-scoring technique.

Another Armenian wrestler, Razmik Yepremyan (86 kg), secured a bronze medal. In the bronze medal match, Yepremyan defeated his Azerbaijani opponent with a 3–0 victory.

In the team standings, the Armenian national team finished in 4th place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Senate Appropriations Committee Ensures Continued Aid to Armenia and Humanitarian Assistance to Artsakh

WASHINGTON, D.C.-  The US Senate Appropriations Committee adopted the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019…

Nirze Village of Gesaria Brought Alive – A Milestone in Armenian Historiography Presented by Gerard J. Libaridian

The Gomidas Institute just released a translation of a major milestone in…

Mr. Garry Sinanian\’s Speech During 98th Commemoration of Armenian Genocide at Times Square

The following is the text of the speech delivered by Mr. Garry…

New Issue of Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies

FRESNO — The latest issue of the Journal of the Society for…