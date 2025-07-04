SEATTLE, WA — Seattle Sounders FC, one of Major League Soccer’s most iconic and community-driven clubs, recognized conductor Tigran Arakelyan with the prestigious Community Assist Award for his outstanding contributions to music education and community engagement.

A passionate advocate for arts accessibility and youth mentorship, Arakelyan has spearheaded imaginative, inclusive programs that empower the next generation of musicians. His work has made a lasting impact across the region, inspiring creativity and connection through music.

The Sounders celebrated Arakelyan’s achievements by naming him Community Hero of the Match during their home game on June 28, with a feature on the club’s official Instagram channel and in-stadium recognition at halftime.

This honor underscores Seattle Sounders FC’s ongoing commitment to spotlighting local leaders who embody the spirit of service, equity, and innovation.

Tigran Arakelyan is an Armenian-American executive director, conductor, whose leadership in the Pacific Northwest’s music scene has garnered national recognition. He was named one of Musical America’s Top 30 Professionals of the Year and included in Yamaha Music USA‘s 40 under 40 honorees. Recognized as a “highly-esteemed conductor across the Pacific Northwest” (The Leader), Tigran is the Music Director of the Northwest Mahler Festival and the Port Townsend Symphony. Previously, he was the assistant conductor of the California Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra. Tigran conducted at prestigious venues such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Benaroya Hall, but is equally passionate about taking classical music to unconventional venues. As noted by Musical America, he is “known for finding unusual venues for all of his projects, from bars to cafes to homeless shelters.” Tigran’s acclaimed concert at a Seattle bar in 2009, reviewed by Seattle Weekly, marked a historic moment as it was the first time an orchestra performed at a bar in the Pacific Northwest. For a full bio please visit Tigran’s website: www.TigranArakelyan.com