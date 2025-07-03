One Man. Three Countries. One Mission to Reconnect Humanity—One Step at a Time.

VANADZOR, ARMENIA — In a time when division, conflict, and disconnection dominate the headlines, one man has set out on an extraordinary journey to prove that kindness still exists — and it walks.

Meet Edmond Margaryan, the Armenian-born personal trainer, digital nomad, and former Dubai resident who is now walking over 3,000 kilometers across Armenia, Iran, and the UAE — completely solo — in a deeply personal mission he calls RAKOSAT: Random Act of Kindness, One Step At a Time.

“Kindness doesn’t need permission — it needs to be lived,” says Margaryan. “This walk isn’t about raising awareness for something I don’t understand. It’s about reconnecting with humanity in real time — with no script, no crew, and no agenda.”

Why He’s Walking

After personal events prompted him to leave his structured life in Dubai, Edmond returned to his hometown of Vanadzor, Armenia, stripped life down to its essentials — and started walking. His mission: spread spontaneous kindness through simple acts that restore faith in humanity, one interaction at a time.

“In every village, mountain pass, and desert road, I’m proving that human-to-human connection still matters,” Edmond shares.

What is RAKOSAT?

RAKOSAT isn’t a brand. It’s not an NGO or startup. It’s a solo movement driven by pure intention. Along the journey, Edmond will:

Gift toys and soccer balls to children

Help elderly people with daily tasks

Clean neglected roadsides

Share food with strangers

Listen to those who need to be heard

“When we connect with kindness, walls fall — and hope rises.”

The Journey at a Glance:

Start: Vanadzor, Armenia 🇦🇲

End: Dubai, UAE 🇦🇪

Route: Armenia → Iran → UAE

Duration: 3–5 months

Distance: Over 3,000 km on foot

Why It Matters — Now More Than Ever

In a world increasingly driven by algorithms, polarization, and digital disconnection, RAKOSAT is a walking protest against numbness. Edmond’s journey reminds us that even in isolation, the spark of compassion can ignite transformation.

For more information contact Edmond Margaryan:

[email protected]

www.rakosat.com