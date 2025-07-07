BEIJING — In an interview with China Central Television, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan stated that during his visit to Beijing, he and his counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, discussed the strategic nature of relations between the two countries, their aligned views on global politics, cooperation on international platforms, and the bilateral agenda.

Addressing the recent Iran-Israel conflict, Mirzoyan said, “We were deeply concerned, and now we see that a ceasefire has been established. We hope it will be maintained and that all issues will be resolved through diplomatic means and negotiations.”

The Foreign Minister emphasized, “We are committed to establishing peace in our region.”

“As a country that has recently experienced war—in just the past few years—we are invested in peace not only along our own borders, but also in the broader region and beyond. In this regard, our perspectives closely align with those of the People’s Republic of China. We have a peace agenda, which is one of the top priorities of the Republic of Armenia. We are currently engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan,” Mirzoyan noted.

He added, “Peace is something we truly believe in.”

Responding to Armenia’s proposed “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, Mirzoyan stated that the initiative is fully aligned with China’s “Belt and Road” vision.

“The core idea is to enhance connectivity between Europe and East Asia—between Paris and Beijing. We clearly envision the free and smooth movement of goods and people from Paris to Beijing, from France through the South Caucasus and Armenia, and then through Central Asia—for example, Kazakhstan—toward China,” he emphasized.