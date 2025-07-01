YEREVAN — A phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, the Iranian minister expressed his gratitude to his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan’s position and the support shown during the Israeli attack against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iran’s “Tasnim” news agency, details of the foreign ministers’ conversation were shared publicly.

During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the Armenian government for its stance and praised Armenia’s efforts in facilitating consular matters for Iranian citizens during the 12-day war launched against Iran.

According to Iranian media, the ministers discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

It is noted that Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the offensive actions carried out against Iran by Israel and the United States. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing its right to compensation for the attacks through international organizations.

Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, welcomed the cessation of military operations, stating that it would contribute to greater stability and a reduction of tensions in the region. He once again condemned the preemptive strikes against Iran.