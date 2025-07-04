The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party is following the recent developments and shocking revelations in the Republic of Armenia with deep concern. The physical evidence and audio recordings released by investigative authorities indicate that a meticulously planned terrorist plot was foiled—one whose ultimate objective was the violent seizure of power.

As early as a year ago, in a previously published statement, we deemed unacceptable the leadership role assumed by the Armenian Apostolic Church within the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement. We expressed concern that the Church’s involvement in political processes carried serious risks. Today, we are witnessing an even more alarming development: alongside other political figures, several clergymen are now being accused of organizing terrorist acts. We are convinced that had the Mother See taken decisive measures at the time, it might have been possible to prevent such an undesirable situation.

We once again wish to emphasize our unwavering commitment to the fundamental democratic rights of every citizen of Armenia—freedom of speech, thought, and assembly. However, the recent revelations fall entirely outside the bounds of these rights. Had this sinister plan succeeded, the country could have been plunged into a deep crisis, comparable to the October 27 massacre.

On behalf of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, we strongly condemn any and all manifestations of violent regime change, including public calls or organized plans to that end. In a democratic Armenia, there is only one legitimate path to changing power—through free and fair elections. Both government and opposition alike are duty-bound to operate within these principles, in order to safeguard the homeland from unnecessary upheaval.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Central Committee

July 4, 2025