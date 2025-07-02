Author
YEREVAN — An exhibition titled “The Scriptural Symbolism of Creative Nature” has opened at the Matenadaran.

In line with the Matenadaran’s concept of showcasing the diversity of scientific and educational activities, the exhibition emphasizes not only the display of various types of items—such as manuscripts, museum objects, and photographs—but also the multifaceted and comprehensive presentation of the manuscript heritage.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Armenian and foreign-language manuscripts are on display, featuring depictions of the creation of the world, images of nature, and scenes that broadly express the creative forces of nature.

Also on display is a rare fragment from the first layer of the frescoes of the Mother Cathedral of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the opening ceremony, People’s Artist of Armenia Hrant Tadevosyan donated his painting “Entrance to the Land of Armenia” to the Matenadaran.

 

