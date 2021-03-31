GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $5.6 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during January to March 2021. Of this amount, the AAF collected $5.5 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($2.9 million) and Direct Relief ($2.6 million).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were Armenian American Medical Association ($50,000) and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center ($1,000).

The medicines, medical supplies and equipment donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Eyecare Project, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, Nork Marash Medical Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the first three months of 2021 AAF delivered much needed Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, a full container of supplies for treatment of COVID-19, as well as medicines and medical supplies for oncology, cardio vascular, eye disease and gastrointestinal patients.

In the past 32 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $923 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,495 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.