PASADENA — Elizabeth Yacoubian and Chloe Ohanian are 2nd graders at St. Gregory Hovsepian School. For the second year in a row, Chloe and Elizabeth have combined their January birthday celebrations to benefit a very special cause. Instead of asking for presents from their friends and family, they have requested that a donation be made to Operation Smile.

Chloe was born with a cleft lip and palate, and through her multiple surgeries and therapy, she has made extraordinary improvements. Many children around the world are born every year with this condition and have no access to medical services. Chloe has teamed up with Elizabeth to show their classmates and community the importance of giving back to bigger causes.

With the celebration of their last 2 birthdays, both of them have raised over $4,000 which will give 16 surgeries to help the children suffering from cleft lip and palate.

