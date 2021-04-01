LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation launched the “Creative Culture Program” in Lebanon in February of 2020. The Program aims to promote innovative initiatives in Western Armenian produced by young Armenians who wish to create in the language. The “Creative Culture Program” is one of the five pillars of the Foundation’s strategy for Lebanon.

During the first call for proposals, the Foundation received 27 applications from young Lebanese Armenians between the ages of 18 and 35. Ten innovative projects were selected. Individuals and groups in charge of each project are currently working to bring to life their initiatives, nurtured by the multifaceted reality they live in, always using Western Armenian as a means of expression.

The beneficiaries of the “Creative Culture Program” in Lebanon for 2020-2021 are:

• ԴԻՏԷ՛- – TIDÉ (WATCH). Hrayr Kalemkerian and Hermine Nurpetlian

A platform where various topics of concern to young people are addressed through workshops in a variety of art forms such as audio, visual and literary.

• ԿԱՐՄԻՐ ՄՈՄ – GARMIR MOM (RED WAX). Garen Darakjian and Souren Khedeshian

An online theatrical performance about the waning craft of Bourj Hammoud jewelers.

• ԿՌՈՒՆԿ շարժապատկեր – GROUNG ANIMATION. Krikor Avessian and Serge Manouguian

Two 2D animated films based on Hrag Papazian’s short stories “Outbreak” and “The Wanderers.”

• ՂԱՐՊԻՅՅԷ – GHARBIYYEH (WEST BEIRUT). Kourken Papazian

A series of short documentary films that show the characteristics and features of Armenian life in the neighborhood.

• ՄԷԿ – MEG (ONE). Assadour Basmajian, Nareh Kusbekian, Serouj Hovsepian, Karine Kulkhanjian

A platform discussing different topics involving young people interested in Western Armenian and different dialects of Armenian.

• ՆՇՄԱՐ – NCHMAR (GLIMPSE). Sarine Sandra Bajakian

A photographic journey that captures glimpses of Armenians and presents the unknown heroes living amongst us.

• ՊԱՏՄԱԿԱՆ – BADMAGAN (HISTORICAL). Guiro Karavartanian and Serge Manouguian

A series of seven animated films about Armenian history, tackling a wide range of topics and events that have played a decisive role.

• ՊՏՈՅՏ ՄԸ ԼԻԲԱՆԱՆԱՀԱՅ ԹԵՐԹԵՐՈՒ ՀԻՆ ԾԱՆՈՒՑՈՒՄՆԵՐՈՒՆ ՄԷՋ – A STROLL IN THE OLD ADVERTISEMENTS OF LEBANESE ARMENIAN NEWSPAPERS. Armen Bakkalian

A look at the advertisement culture in old Armenian newspapers in Lebanon, revealing the rich and colorful language that existed in the ads.

• ՍՓԻՒՌՔԱՀԱՅ ԳՐՈՂՆԵՐ – DIASPORA WRITERS. Harout Guluzian

Documentary videos about six Lebanese-Armenian writers: Antranig Dzarouguian, Apraham Alikian, Boghos Snabian, Bebo Simonian, Sarkis Guiragossian and Hagop Manougian.

• ՎԱԶՐԻԿ – VAZRIG. Shoghag Hovhannessian

A science-fiction graphic novel. The story takes place in a futuristic Bourj Hammoud at a very decisive moment in Vazrig’s life.

For more information and details about the projects, follow the “Creative Culture Program” Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/creativeculture.20 or the Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/creativeculture.20/

For more information about this or other programs of the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, visit: https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/