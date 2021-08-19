STEPANAKERT — On August 17, at around 8:40 pm, a 3-hectare grassy area near the south-western border of the Artsakh Republic was set on fire as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

A fire engine drove to the scene to extinguish the fire, but the Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire in its direction, preventing them from putting it out. The Armenian side did not suffer losses as a result of the enemy’s shooting.

The incident was reported immediately to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

No casualties are reported. The Russian peacekeeping command has been informed about the incident.