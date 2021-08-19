Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — On August 17, at around 8:40 pm, a 3-hectare grassy area near the south-western border of the Artsakh Republic was set on fire as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

A fire engine drove to the scene to extinguish the fire, but the Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire in its direction, preventing them from putting it out. The Armenian side did not suffer losses as a result of the enemy’s shooting.

The incident was reported immediately to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

No casualties are reported. The Russian peacekeeping command has been informed about the incident.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Ararat Nursing Facility Earns 2018 Silver National Quality Award

MISSION HILLS – Ararat Nursing Facility has been recognized as a 2018…

Etchmiadzin Welcomes Adoption of the Turkey Christian Churches Accountability Act

ETCHMIADZIN — The Armenian Apostolic Church and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin…

Armenia Claims Military Drone Manufacturing

YEREVAN — Armenia manufactures and supplies its armed forces with unmanned military…

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian’s Newest Book “Life of Memories” Presented at the Taglyan Cultural Center

HOLLYWOOD — More than 300 faithful including benefactors, Godfathers, community leaders and…