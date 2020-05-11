Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 79, for a total of 3,392.
According to the report, as of May 11, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,359.
Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 72 hours, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 46 in Armenia.
The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,970
In total, 32,561 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.
Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 79, for a total of 3,392.