YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 184, for a total of 4,044.

According to the report, as of May 15, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,666.

Three more COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 49 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,304.

In total, 37,476 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

