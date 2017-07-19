UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed Visits Armenian Genocide Memorial, Pays Respect to Victims

YEREVAN (WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex as part of his official visit to Armenia. He was accompanied by Armen Papikyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Hayk Demoyan, Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and Dr. Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Armenia.

At the start of his visit, Sheikh Abdullah placed a wreath on the memorial commemorating the 1.5 million Armenians killed during the Armenian Genocide in 1915. The UAE Minister also observed a minute’s silence for the martyrs, and placed flowers under a 1.5 metre deep “eternal flame”, which burns throughout the year in memory of those who died.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation at the privilege of visiting the monument, stressing the UAE’s keenness to promote the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people and spread those messages throughout the world.

The memorial, which was built in 1967, is located on the hill of Tsitsernakaberd overlooking Yerevan and receives hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Many thousands gather there on April 24th each year to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Later in the day the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a wide range of issues on the further development of bilateral cooperation, such as the expansion of legal framework, deepening of trade and economic ties, promotion of investments and others. The interlocutors shared the view that high-level mutual visits, as well as the existence of diplomatic missions in both capitals contribute to the strengthening of collaboration. Minister Nalbandian expressed confidence that the recently established Consulate-General of Armenia in Dubai will further promote that cooperation.

Ministers Nalbandian and Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of holding regular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on the issues related to bilateral and international agenda.

During the meeting the Ministers exchanged views on the urgent issues of regional and international agenda. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan briefed on the recent developments in the Arabian Peninsula and the UAE’s approaches to them.