Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Turkish nationalist Ogun Samast, who killed the editor-in-chief of the Istanbul-based Turkish-Armenian weekly Agos, Hrant Dink on January 19, 2007 in broad daylight, may soon be released.

According to the Turkish news website T24, Samast, who has served 13 years and 5 months of his prison sentence, has 1 year and 9 months left on his prison term. However, he can be paroled in 9 months.

At the same time, the trial of a number of senior law enforcement officers continues in the Dink murder case. The Dink family and lawyers representing her interests continue to insist that the murder was pre-planned and that the law enforcement agencies, aware of the impending assassination attempt, did not prevent it.

The next hearing in the Dink murder case is scheduled for July 7.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Panel Discussion and Community Conversation on the Significance of “the Promise”

By Michael Rettig The highly anticipated nationwide release of “The Promise” in…

First Armenian Interactive Multimedia Project – \”Armenian Treasures\” Launched

YEREVAN — “Locator” CJSC has announced the launch of “Armenian Treasures” –…

PM Pashinian Insists on Snap Elections

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Monday that he…

Armenian Genocide Times Square Commemoration on April 26

NEW YORK, NY—The 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held…