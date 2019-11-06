YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the son of renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, Nicolas Aznavour, who is the co-founder of Aznavour Foundation.

The meeting was attended by Aznavour Foundation Executive Director Kristina Sarkissian.

The meeting focused on the Foundation’s first cultural project – the establishment of the Aznavour Center in Yerevan, which will present the renowned singer’s life and professional career. Reference was made to the ongoing construction activities and the steps to take following the construction.