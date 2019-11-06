Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the son of renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, Nicolas Aznavour, who is the co-founder of Aznavour Foundation.

The meeting was attended by Aznavour Foundation Executive Director Kristina Sarkissian.

The meeting focused on the Foundation’s first cultural project – the establishment of the Aznavour Center in Yerevan, which will present the renowned singer’s life and professional career. Reference was made to the ongoing construction activities and the steps to take following the construction.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

PM Pashinyan Draws Thousands in LA

LOS ANGELES – Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan visited Los Angeles…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Tarık Ziya Ekinci

By Hambersom Aghbashian Dr. Tarik Ziya Ekinci (born in  1925 in  Diyarbakir-…

Affiliation Agreement Signed Between the Zoryan Institute and the American University of Armenia

TORONTO — The Zoryan Institute and the American University of Armenia (AUA)…

Jesus’ Tomb Reopens in Jerusalem After a $4 Million Restoration

JERUSALEM — The tomb where Jesus is believed to have been buried…