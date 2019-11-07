Author
YEREVAN — Abraham Khashmanyan has been appointed head coach of the Armenian national football team and has signed a contract that will end on November 30, 2020, reports the press service of the Football Federation of Armenia.

President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan wished Abraham Khashmanyan success.

“I gave preference to one of Armenia’s most experienced coaches and wish him success. Throughout 2019, the Armenian national football team scored a couple of impressive victories, and I hope the team makes its fans happy again under the new coach’s leadership.”

Abraham Khashmanyan was born on November 11, 1967 in Yerevan.  He has played and coached several teams.

