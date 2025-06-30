YEREVAN — The European Union and Armenia have entered a new phase of deepened cooperation, marked by the signing of a framework agreement on Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management operations and the announcement of major new initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties.

At a joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas praised Armenia’s commitment to advancing its relationship with the European Union, stating, “The EU and Armenia have never been as close as we are now.”

Kallas welcomed Armenia’s decision earlier this year to adopt a law launching the process of EU accession, emphasizing the EU’s readiness to support Armenia’s efforts in reform, stability, and development. She also announced a political agreement between EU and Armenian negotiators on a new Partnership Agenda, which sets joint priorities in the areas of economic development, security, and resilience.

To support this ambitious agenda, the EU will provide €270 million under a Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia covering the years 2024 to 2027. The funding will focus on private sector support, improved connectivity between Armenia and the EU, and assistance for ongoing reform efforts.

“Our relations go beyond economics,” Kallas said, noting EU support for displaced populations, including financial, housing, and psychosocial assistance for Karabakh Armenians. She emphasized the importance of people-to-people contacts, announcing that the European Commission has adopted its proposal for a Visa Liberalisation Action Plan, a major step toward future visa-free travel for Armenian citizens to the EU.

The EU also reiterated its firm commitment to promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Highlighting the role of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), Kallas said she had visited the mission’s headquarters and seen firsthand its contribution to regional stability.

Kallas and Foreign Minister Mirzoyan also signed a Framework Participation Agreement, enabling Armenia to take part in EU-led crisis management operations worldwide.

Addressing regional developments, the EU’s foreign policy chief reaffirmed the bloc’s strong support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders. “There is no alternative to these three principles,” she stated, adding that progress on the bilateral track is encouraging.

Kallas also highlighted the EU’s new Black Sea Strategy, adopted in May, which includes enhanced cooperation with Armenia on regional security and connectivity.

Touching on broader geopolitical issues, she condemned Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and noted growing concern over Russian hybrid activities in neighboring countries. She underlined the importance of protecting democratic values, especially in the face of disinformation and foreign interference.

To that end, the EU will provide substantial core funding for independent media in Armenia, supporting press freedom and democratic resilience.

“At this critical moment, the EU stands with Armenia,” Kallas concluded. “We are committed to defending our shared values and strengthening Armenia’s resilience.”