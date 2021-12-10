YEREVAN — One Armenian soldier was killed and eight others wounded in renewed fighting after Azerbaijani forces attacked border positions in eastern Armenia.

The Defense Ministry in Yerevan said Private Vahe Manaseryan (born 2002), was killed while repelling an offensive by Azerbaijani armed forces in e Gegharkunik region.

“The exchange of gunfire stopped as of 2:30 pm [local time,]” the ministry added in a statement.

It said also that eight other servicemen were wounded. The condition of six soldiers is assessed as serious, the condition of the other two as moderate and light, respectively.

Armlur.am quoted a local government official in Gegharkunik as saying that the epicenter of the fighting was near the Armenian border village of Sotk. “They [Azerbaijani troops] tried to advance in the Sotk section but failed,” Hakob Avetyan told the publication.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani troops “opened intensive fire from firearms of different calibers” at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik province bordering the Kelbajar district west of Nagorno-Karabakh. It said two Armenian soldiers were lightly wounded as a result.