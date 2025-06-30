YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the newly appointed Director of the National Security Service (NSS), Andranik Simonyan, to the agency’s staff.

He began by thanking outgoing Director Armen Abazyan for his service, emphasizing that in recent years, the NSS has undergone significant transformation and reform. The Prime Minister noted that a draft strategy for the further development of the NSS has been formulated, which will soon be officially adopted and will guide the agency’s future trajectory and progress.

Armen Abazyan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the trust shown during this difficult period and congratulated Andranik Simonyan, wishing him success and honorable service.

In presenting the new director, Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that Andranik Simonyan is not new to the agency, having served as Deputy Director for more than four years. Simonyan, in turn, thanked the Prime Minister for entrusting him with such a high-responsibility position, stressing that serving Armenia and its citizens as the head of a special service is the greatest honor.

According to Pashinyan, the government’s strategic approach plays a critical role in continuously improving the efficiency of the NSS. Within that framework, the Prime Minister highlighted three core areas the agency must prioritize: counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and the protection of constitutional order.

“I believe the government has created adequate conditions for the agency to focus on these functions. Since 2018, NSS funding has tripled,” the Prime Minister noted.

Referring to the recent uncovering of a crime aimed at undermining Armenia’s statehood, security, and stability, Pashinyan stated:

“Today’s challenges are hybrid in nature, involving elements of terrorism, constitutional disruption, and counterintelligence. The concept of hybrid threats is widely discussed globally, and I would like us to broaden our understanding within the scope of these three key operational areas.”

He concluded by assuring that the government will continue to provide all necessary support to enhance the effectiveness of the NSS—for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia, its statehood, its people, and its future.