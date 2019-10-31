The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee welcomes the adoption of H. Res. 296, recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives, and expresses its gratitude toward all members who voted for it.

This historical resolution not only affirms the fact of the Armenian Genocide, but completely rejects any appearance or attempts of genocide denial. The resolution calls on the administration to adopt a policy of officially recognizing, commemorating and raising awareness of the Armenian Genocide.