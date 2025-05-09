Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a message on the occasion of Victory Day, May 9. The message reads:

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today, we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and the Western Allies in World War II. That war erupted due to the rise of Nazi (fascist) ideology in Germany and several other allied countries, an ideology centered on the belief that one nation or group of nations is inherently superior to others. But many nations and states around the world came together to prove the opposite — and they won.

The Armenian people also contributed to that victory — in the armies of the Soviet Union, the Western Allies, and in underground resistance movements. Today, we pay tribute to all of our compatriots. On this day, the world once again faces the dangers of Nazism, fascism, totalitarianism, and their many manifestations — forces that threaten the freedom, happiness, and sovereignty of individuals, peoples, and states, and whose ultimate goals are domination, war, and the restriction of freedoms.

The Republic of Armenia is choosing a different path: the path of freedom, democracy, and peace. This is by no means an easy path, but it is one worth walking. To fully commit to this journey and reach an irreversible destination, we need conviction, faith, wisdom, and consistency. We must have the courage for bold, sincere, and complete self-reflection — the ability to read and learn from our own history and to understand the messages it sends us.

In recent years, I have devoted a significant part of my work to discussing with the citizens of the Republic of Armenia the ideology of Real Armenia. This is an extremely important process. The ideology of Real Armenia is the product of reading and rereading our history; it is born from the messages sent to us by Historical Armenia. These messages tell us: do not repeat my path, but instead focus on building freedom, happiness, and prosperity in the country of our dreams — the Republic of Armenia — and passing that thriving state on from generation to generation. Today, we have that opportunity, and we are obligated to realize it.

Today, we also have the chance to contribute to the peaceful and prosperous future of our region. The draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been finalized and awaits signing. We will follow that path. Our region has earned the right to live in peace and prosperity — and so it must.

Despite all internal and external provocations, there will be no war between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. There will be peace.

Glory to the martyrs — and long live the Republic of Armenia.