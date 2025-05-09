PARAMUS, NJ – On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel hosted a spectacular gathering for a cause close to our hearts—the AMAA LA Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Fashion Show. Caroline Tufenkian and Ani Zakari, the event’s dynamic co-chairs, led with grace and creativity, overseeing every element of the luncheon’s planning and execution. Their dedication, vision, and tireless work were evident in every detail.

With the theme “Journey to Armenia,” the hotel’s grand ballroom was transformed by Betty Balian into a beautifully curated space, celebrating Armenian heritage and the spirit of giving.

This annual event was once again a tremendous success, drawing hundreds of donors, supporters, and guests. More than 60 children walked the runway in stylish Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks outfits, bringing joy and energy to the fashion show centerpiece.

The program opened with a moving devotional and prayer offered by Sara Kalemkiarian Cipolla, grounding the afternoon in gratitude and reflection. Following this, Joyce Stein and Aleen Oruncakciel delivered poignant remarks honoring the memory of two beloved members of the AMAA community: Zaven Khanjian, AMAA’s Executive Director/CEO, who led the AMAA for 10 years, and Jessica Vartoughian, a devoted member of the LA Child and Orphan Care Committee for over 20 years. Their absence was deeply felt, and their legacies were beautifully honored.

The Silent Auction was a standout success, offering an array of experiences and items—from luxury handbags and fine jewelry to unique sporting and dining adventures. Led by Sandy McNutt and Houri Kassabian, the Silent Auction was once again a big hit! The auction committee—including Anush Yemenidjian, Diane Cabraloff, Gina Felikian, Kristina Kheshvadjian, Nicole Madrigal, Sandra Kalemkiarian, and Sara Cipolla—expertly managed the cataloging, presentation, and online bidding. A special acknowledgment goes to Sandra Kalemkiarian, whose extraordinary commitment and technical expertise ensured seamless reservation management and flawless accounting.

We partnered with Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks where all the children were outfitted. With the help of Ariana Dermendjian, Jacqueline Geragos, and Irene and Nora Sassounian, our young models confidently walked the runway to classical Armenian music.

One of the touching moments of the afternoon came with the premiere of the video introduced by Tina Segel, which featured the children and families directly impacted by AMAA’s programs. The powerful stories moved many to action—and every child was successfully sponsored by the end of the luncheon.

Among the many guests were AMAA Board President Gary R. Phillips, Esq., and AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian, who shared his heartfelt experience of meeting Albert and Albina—featured in the video presentation—during his recent work trip to Armenia. Mr. Buchakjian captured the audience’s attention with a clear and concise speech about AMAA’s three pillars, highlighting the Child Care Program within the framework of Evangelism, Education, and Humanitarianism.

As is tradition, each guest left with a beautifully assembled gift bag, thanks to the generosity of Ariana Dermendjian, Christine Berberian Zenjiryan, Jacqueline Geragos, Jane Asmar, Leslie Kevorkian, Sandra Kalemkiarian, and Arsi Seraydarian.

The overwhelming support we received—from our donors, guests, volunteers, and community members—is what makes this event so meaningful year after year. Every dollar raised helps AMAA continue its mission of caring for vulnerable children, and on behalf of every child whose life has been touched by your generosity, we extend our deepest thanks.

Please mark your calendar for next year’s luncheon and fashion show—Saturday, March 7, 2026. We look forward to continuing this journey together.