One hundred and ten years ago, in the days of April 1915, the Armenian Genocide began—a premeditated and systematic campaign of deportation and extermination carried out by the nationalist Young Turk government. This atrocity took the lives of approximately two million Armenians and uprooted an ancient people from their historic homeland.

For over a century, the Armenian people have lived with the pain and memory of these horrific events—etched deeply into the collective consciousness of our nation. The stories of survival and loss have been passed down from generation to generation, shaping our identity and our purpose. Mourning was followed by a long and difficult struggle for justice, and through persistent efforts, many nations and international bodies have recognized the Armenian Genocide. Yet, the government of Turkey continues to evade accountability, refusing to acknowledge the darkest pages of its history.

For decades, successive Turkish administrations believed that silence and suppression would bury the truth. But as the global recognition movement gained momentum, this policy evolved into open denial. In recent years, however, a courageous group of Turkish intellectuals has emerged—individuals who, acknowledging the truth, gather each April 24 to commemorate the victims by displaying images of murdered Armenian intellectuals. Their moral stance marks a significant, if still rare, shift in the conscience of Turkish society.

Despite this, Turkey’s antagonism toward Armenia and the Armenian people continues. From its involvement in the 44-day war to its support for the annexation of Artsakh, Turkey has played a direct role in renewed Armenian displacement and suffering. Its long-standing blockade remains, and negotiations between Armenia and Turkey have yet to bear meaningful results.

Today, in a world undergoing rapid geopolitical shifts, Armenia is pursuing a multipolar foreign policy to navigate emerging challenges and protect its sovereignty. This moment calls for unity—an unwavering solidarity around the idea of Armenian statehood. April 24 is more than a day of remembrance—it is a call to action, a time to recommit ourselves to the legacy of our martyrs, whose enduring message demands unity and strength in the face of adversity.

Turkey’s impunity has created a dangerous precedent, one that emboldens other crimes against humanity across the world. In raising our voices, Armenians not only defend their own rights, but also stand in solidarity with all oppressed peoples, reminding the world of its moral responsibility to remember and to act.

Let us continue our pursuit of justice and human rights—with dignity, resolve, and national unity.

With deep respect, we honor all our martyrs,

“MASSIS” WEEKLY