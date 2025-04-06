By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

On Sunday, March 30, local elections were held in two Armenian cities, with several opposition candidates achieving notable victories.

All eyes were on the mayoral race in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city. Leaders of the radical opposition—Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan—did not openly participate, instead backing candidates running under other party banners. Leveraging strong local connections, these candidates gained significant support. However, the ruling Civic Contract party secured first place with 36% of the vote.

No political force currently holds a majority on the city council, meaning the next mayor will be chosen through negotiations. While it’s possible the four opposition forces may unite behind a single candidate, tensions—including personal rivalries, past family disputes, and even long-standing hostilities—could hinder any alliance. If consensus is not reached, new elections may be necessary.

With parliamentary elections set for May 2026, Gyumri has become a testing ground for Armenia’s competing political forces. The opposition sees an opportunity to regain momentum, while the government highlights its sustained popularity, countering claims of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s declining approval.

Both sides can find reason to claim success. However, the outcome in Gyumri should not be seen as a predictor for national elections, as local dynamics often diverge from the broader political landscape.

Regardless of political interpretation, the elections in Gyumri—and the victory of another opposition bloc in Parakar—demonstrate that the era of election rigging is behind us. Today, Armenians are free to cast their votes without fear or coercion. Under the previous regime, opposition candidates had little to no chance of competing, let alone winning. The current authorities have kept their promise to uphold free and fair elections, strengthening democratic principles, particularly electoral transparency.

In that sense, these elections mark a victory for the people’s right to freely choose. Let us hope the dark practices of the past remain in history, and that Armenia continues on its path toward lasting democratic reform.

“MASSIS”