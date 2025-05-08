YEREVAN — The Prosecutor General’s Office has analyzed the data from 2018 to 2024 on ongoing and completed criminal proceedings, criminal cases concluded in courts, lawsuits and settlements related to the protection of state and community interests, prosecutorial interventions by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, and, since 2023, the application of the toolkit for confiscating property of illegal origin. This analysis covers the assets and financial resources recovered and returned to the Republic of Armenia and its communities.

Presenting the 2024 activity report of the Prosecutor’s Office in the National Assembly, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan stated that, according to these figures, approximately 210.079 billion AMD (about $536.216 million USD) in property and financial resources have been returned to the Armenian state and communities between 2018 and 2024. Of this, 46%—amounting to 96.934 billion AMD (around $247.773 million USD)—was recovered in 2023 and 2024 alone.

“Specifically, in 2018, around 39.571 billion AMD was returned to the Republic of Armenia and its communities.

In 2019, approximately 10.327 billion AMD was recovered.

In 2020, around 12.256 billion AMD was returned.

In 2021, about 15.467 billion AMD was recovered.

In 2022, approximately 35.522 billion AMD was returned.

In 2023, around 44.298 billion AMD in assets and funds was recovered.

And in 2024, about 52.636 billion AMD in property and financial resources has been returned,” Vardapetyan detailed.

According to the Prosecutor General, in 2024, investigative bodies placed seizures on assets and financial resources worth approximately 2.659 billion AMD as part of ongoing criminal proceedings.