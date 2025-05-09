BAKU — At a press conference, Pakistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, announced this development.

“This is a very wrong decision. Instead of making such a decision, the Indian side should take steps to address the tensions that have arisen in the region,” the diplomat stated.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and has condemned India’s military actions.

On the night of May 7, India launched strikes against Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir regions. The Indian army announced the launch of “Operation Sindur,” which targets “Pakistan’s terrorist infrastructure.”

Pakistan responded with retaliatory strikes, closed its airspace for 48 hours, and scrambled fighter jets. There have been casualties and fatalities on both sides.

This escalation occurred after India accused Islamabad at the end of April of supporting a terrorist attack on Indian soil targeting tourists, which resulted in 26 deaths.