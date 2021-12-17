YEREVAN — Support Our Heroes Charitable NGO and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which AMAA generously sponsors the construction of 6 out of the 16 homes of Project Nakhijevanik, in Askeran.

Participation in this program is part of the AMAA’s mission to rebuild and resettle Artsakh. Immediately after the war, the AMAA resumed its Artsakh support campaign, not only to provide emergency aid, but also to help rebuild what was destroyed. To date, AMAA has renovated 17 houses in Artsakh, in the cities of Stepanakert and Martuni.

Support Our Heroes NGO launched Project Nakhijevanik in January 2021. The NGO has since received a 3 hectar land in the village of Nakhijevanik, Askeran from the Artsakh government as a grant, has performed all required soil engineering work, and developed the required detailed plans and budget for the construction of a new community of 16 homes, along with district infrastructure and a community park. The NGO has also secured the project, charitable status from the Armenian Government.

Ground has been broken at this time and bulldozers are working at Nakhijevanik, performing site grading and excavation work.