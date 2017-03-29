Three Political Parties Issue Announcement on April War Anniversary

GLENDALE—The leading bodies of the three traditional political parties—the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party—Ramgavar Azadagan—issued a joint announcement on the first anniversary of the four-day war in Artsakh, during which Azerbaijani forces brutally attacked all frontier positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which emerged victorious, once again.

Below is the translated text of the announcement.

On the first anniversary of the Four-Day War in Artsakh, the Western United States leadership bodies and members of the three national political parties—the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party—commemorate the memory of heroic martyrs; and

Bow their heads to those in the brave and dedicated Armenian Armed Forces who during their mission to defend the homeland were martyred, injured;

Announce their unwavering and complete support to the strengthening of the Armenian Armed Forces for all their endeavors;

Anticipate from the leadership of Armenia to strictly enforce the letter of law in cases where even the slightest hindrance is caused the sacred defense of our borders through bribery and usurpation;

Condemn the Azerbaijani government’s policies of war mongering and severe violation of human rights;

Call on our all Armenians in the region to come together and support all efforts for the strengthening the security and statehood of Artsakh and Armenia and through hard work pay our respects and express our gratitude the heroes who were martyred and those who attentively protect our positions.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Western US Executive Board

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Western US Central Committee

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar Western District Committee of Americans