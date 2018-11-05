Top Posts
Home Armenian Rare Screening and New Take on “Mandate for Armenia”
ArmenianCommunityNews

Rare Screening and New Take on “Mandate for Armenia”

November 5, 2018

UCLA — The Armenian Film Foundation and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will offer a rare screening of J. Michael Hagopian’s historic film “Mandate for Armenia” on Sunday, November 11, at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater at 2 pm. The program “Mandate for Armenia: J. Michael Hagopian’s 1987 Film Revisited on the Centenary of the First Republic of Armenia and in the Year of the Velvet Revolution,” is the second annual J. Michael Hagopian Film Discovery Program organized by the Armenian Film Foundation and NAASR.

Discussion to Feature New Armenian Consul Armen Baibourtian
Following the screening of the film, distinguished panelists will discuss its creation, the historical context of the events in the film, and its current-day repercussions. The panel features Dr. Armen Baibourtian, newly appointed Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles; Dr. Carla Garapedian, Filmmaker and Member, Board of Directors, Armenian Film Foundation; and Mr. Marc A. Mamigonian, Director of Academic Affairs, National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR); with opening and closing words from Narekatsi Chairholder Prof. S. Peter Cowe and Hovannisian Chairholder Prof. Sebouh Aslanian.

A Unique Look at This Pivotal Moment in History
In 1918 the Republic of Armenia was declared and immediately faced unimaginable difficulties and threats to its survival. There was strong sympathy for the plight of Armenia among Americans and considerable discussion in policy-making circles about what America’s role could or should be in ensuring Armenia’s future. This culminated in the 1919 American military mission to Armenia led by Maj. Gen. James Harbord and the debate over the U.S. assuming a mandate for Armenia.

In 1987, filmmaker Dr. J. Michael Hagopian, working with film footage originally shot during the Harbord mission’s travels in Western and Eastern Armenia, augmented with additional images and commentary by historian Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian, released the film Mandate for Armenia, a unique document of this pivotal historical episode.

Co-sponsored by the Richard G. Hovannisian Chair in Modern Armenian History at UCLA and the Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Language and Literature at UCLA, the November 11 program will take place at 2:00 pm, at the James Bridges Theater, Melnitz Hall, UCLA. This program is free and open to the public. A reception will immediately follow the program. Parking is available in Lot 3, 215 Charles E. Young Drive North (at Hilgard Avenue). For more information about the program, contact NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Ararat Home Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday

May 27, 2014

Petition Campaign Against the Decision of the European Court of Human Rights

January 7, 2014

100th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Commemorated by Los Angeles Board of Supervisors

April 29, 2015

Artur Sargsian “the Food Bringer” Dies After Hunger Strike

March 16, 2017

OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-Chair Visits Karabakh

October 4, 2017

LA City Council Commemorates Armenian Genocide

April 19, 2013

Academic Conference to Discuss Issues of Restitution and Reparation After Genocide

October 6, 2011

Izvestia Daily: Armenia to Get Same Weapons from Russia as Azerbaijan

August 16, 2016

Armenia Fund Renovating Abovyan Maternity Hospital

March 30, 2012

Aliyev Blasts ‘Armenian Terrorism’ At G20 Summit

November 16, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.