ABU DHABI  – During his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders discussed key issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, emphasizing the high level of mutual trust and the broad opportunities for developing economic, investment, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the continued development and deepening of the friendly relations between Armenia and the UAE, noting the significant potential for bilateral cooperation across economic, investment, and humanitarian sectors.

President Sheikh Mohamed warmly welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan, underscoring that the UAE places great importance on its partnership with Armenia and is ready to take joint steps toward implementing mutually beneficial initiatives.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continue constructive dialogue and cooperation for the well-being of their respective peoples.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the agreement on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed hope for its swift signing. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that Armenia values the UAE’s role in promoting regional stability and contributing to international security.

Other regional and mutually significant issues of interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

