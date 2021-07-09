YEREVAN — Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the leaders of about a dozen extra-parliamentary political forces.

According to the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting was attended, in particular, by the chairman of the Liberal Party Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the progressive-centrist Alliance party Tigran Urikhanyan, the chairman of the Fair Armenia party Norayr Norikyan, the chairman of the Sovereign Armenia party David Sanasaryan, representative of the Democratic Party Tigran Arzakantsyan, Chairman of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, Chairman of the United Motherland Party Mher Terteryan, Chairman of the Conservative Party Mikael Hayrapetyan and chairman of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party in Armenia Sedrak Ajemian.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked those present for accepting the invitation.

“I would like to inform you from a purely organizational point of view that a preliminary agreement was reached with other parties, but the chairman of the Republic party, Mr. Sargsyan, and the chairman of the Enlightened Armenia party, Edmon Marukyan, are not in the country. But we decided to hold a meeting, because there was an agreement to definitely organize the first meeting within 15 days. I think today we need to agree on further actions, because, as we agreed, the first meeting will be purely organizational in order to hear opinions on how we will work. We must try to create a permanent format with my participation and representatives of extra-parliamentary forces. We see this as a platform for discussing issues on the agenda of our public life, political life,

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on further activities within this format, the formation of an agenda and work procedure.

It was decided to hold the first meeting with the participation of Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leaders of extra-parliamentary political forces in the near future.