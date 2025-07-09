WASHINGTON, DC — The United States hopes that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Highlighting the achievements in foreign relations during the first six months of President Trump’s administration, the Secretary of State also referenced the ongoing negotiations between Yerevan and Baku.

“We hope a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be concluded soon. The entire Middle East and its infrastructure may be transformed due to developments in Syria and Lebanon. And it’s not even been six months yet,” said Rubio.

Later, State Department spokesperson Temi Bruce, responding to a question about whether the U.S. is actively engaged in the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations and what gives the Secretary of State confidence that the process will end positively, stated that Rubio believed it was important to make that announcement.

“The Secretary had a reason for making that statement, and when we have more details, I will share them with you,” Bruce added.

The Trump administration reportedly proposed in late May that Armenian border and customs checks for the transit of people and cargo to and from Nakhichevan be outsourced to an American company. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not denied this.

Congratulating Trump on America’s Independence Day on July 4, PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the United States will make a “fundamental contribution to establishing long-awaited peace and stability” in the region.