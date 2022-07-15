Author
BETHLEHEM — US President Joe Biden visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity Cathedral in Bethlehem today and had a meeting with the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nurhan Manukyan, Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informed on hos facebook page.

During his private conversation with President  Biden, the Patriarch thanked him for recognizing the Armenian Genocide and discussed other topics as well.

On this occasion, the patriarch presented President Biden with a plate made of Armenian terracotta and a pomegranate created by local Armenian artisans.

