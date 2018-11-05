Pashinian and Sahakian Discuss Military Cooperation Between Armenia and Artsakh

STEPANAKERT — Artsakh President Bako Sahakian had a meeting in Stepanakert with acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinian.

A broad range related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics was on the agenda.

The sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the inter-Armenian ties, enhancing contacts between Artsakh and Armenia in diverse directions.

Bako Sahakian and Nikol Pashinian also discussed issues related to steady enhancement of the Defense Army’s fighting efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, current situation along the borders, domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the spheres.

Pashinian and Sahakian also visited several sections of the eastern border of Artsakh to monitor any ceasefire violation.

“We must record that the ceasefire violation cases are minimal, mostly not targeted, and actually, I can state that overall the agreements are maintained but not completely. In any case we must be ready for any scenario. There are problems, which seem, are solved, but we need to ask the soldier whether these problems are solved or not. If we don’t discuss the problems openly, we will face difficulties for solving them”, Nikol Pashinian said.

Pashinian and Sahakian talked to the soldiers, listened to the opinions of commanders and staff on various matters. Pashinian assured that everything will be done first of all for the comfort of soldiers. “We are actively discussing food-related issues and hope that we will implement the proposed mechanisms through a pilot program in order to understand to what extent they are effective. It’s obvious that no one, neither the commanding staff, nor soldiers and parents are satisfied with the current system. And also the involvement of commanding staff in solving everyday issues distracts them from solving combat preparedness issues, and we have a task to engage the military exclusively in the military work”, the acting PM said.