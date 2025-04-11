TEHRAN — The main goal of the Iran-Armenia joint military exercises is to strengthen border security and improve the combat readiness of the participating units, according to Brigadier General Valiollah Mani, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Considering the strategic importance of the South Caucasus region and the significance of shared border cooperation, these exercises were pre-planned and developed to both boost combat preparedness and convey a message of peace and security,” he stated.

Madani said that the two-day drills are designed to bolster security along the Armenian-Iranian border.

On April 9–10, special forces units from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted joint exercises.

The Armenian Armed Forces carried out their part of the drills within Armenian territory, while the Iranian Armed Forces operated within Iranian territory.

The exercises simulated coordinated operations to neutralize hypothetical terrorist groups attacking border checkpoints along the Armenia-Iran state border.

Announcing the cross-border exercise earlier on Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Armenian and Iranian special forces will simulate a joint operation against imaginary “terrorist groups” attacking the border crossings. It said nothing about the number of participating troops.

Madani also did not give any numbers. He said only that the Iranian participants are elements of the IRGC’s 31st Ashura Operational Division. The division “continues to exemplify operational excellence,” added the general.

The drills came amid increased risk of an Azerbaijani invasion aimed at opening a land corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave through Syunik, the only Armenian province bordering Iran. Earlier this year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev renewed his threats to forcibly open such a corridor also sought by Turkey. Aliyev warned on Wednesday that the risk of a “new military confrontation” with Armenia will persist until Yerevan meets Baku’s preconditions for a bilateral peace deal.

Iran has repeatedly warned Azerbaijan as well as Turkey against attempting to strip it of the common border or direct transport links with Armenia. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s strong opposition to the so-called “Zangezur corridor” when he visited Yerevan on March 25.

Alen Shadunts, an Armenian expert on Iran, described the joint exercise as an Iranian message to Baku.

“Military exercises held in this format have a deterrent role,” Shadunts told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. “The Iranian side is thus trying to show that if there is instability in the border area, they will definitely respond in some way.”