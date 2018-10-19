Top Posts
Talk at MIT by Ani Aprahamian, Head of Armenia’s National Science Library

October 19, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, MA — Dr. Ani Aprahamian, Director of the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory in Yerevan, Armenia, and Freimann Professor Experimental Nuclear Physics at the University of Notre Dame will give a talk entitled “Science, Technology, and Education in Armenia” at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. in MIT Building 1, room 190. This special program is presented by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues and the MIT Armenian Society.

Professor Ani Aprahamian was appointed Director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) in April 2018. She is the first woman and the first diasporan Armenian to hold this important position.

Prof. Aprahamian was born in Lebanon, and is a descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors. She holds a B.A. and Ph.D. from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Professor Aprahamian has over 200 invited talks at various National and International Conferences and over 200 publications in refereed journals, book chapters, etc. She is active in numerous international and national advisory committees in nuclear science. Among the many honors recognizing her achievements, she is an Elected Fellow of Science Academy of Republic of Armenia, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Physical Society.

This event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception. For more information please contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org or the MITAS at mitas_officers@mit.edu.

