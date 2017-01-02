American Armenian Rose Float Association’s “Field Of Dreams!” Wins Past Presidents Trophy

PASADENA — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced the winning float entries that participate in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Echoes of Success,” and the American Armenian Rose Float Association’s entry “Field Of Dreams!” has won Past Presidents Trophy for most creative design and use of both floral and non-floral materials.

The 2017 Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme, “Echoes of Success,” tells the story of how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others and celebrates their inspirational gifts. It is a celebration for those people, institutions and organizations that help in the success of others.

Featuring three children atop a majestic Artsakh (Karabakh) stallion in the foreground descending from historic Mt. Ararat in the background where Noah’s Arc came to rest. Mt. Ararat has long stood as a spiritual symbol of faith for people around the world. Also growing out from the soil of this snow-capped mountain, a pomegranate tree with a peacock, a symbol of good fortune and fertility for Armenians around the world. The children atop the stallion wearing traditional Armenian garments hold symbols representing literature, music and science, paying tribute to fields in which this historic and ancient people have contributed to the collective human experience. This years uplifting theme “Echoes of Success” is represented in this positive portrayal paying homage to accomplishments of Armenians in the fields of music, literature and science.