Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — On March 4, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a virtual meeting with Co-Chairman of the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone.

A wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, the current situation in Artsakh, the activities aimed at overcoming the consequences of the war, the recent geopolitical developments were discussed during the meeting.

David Babayan stressed that the aggressive and expansionist policy of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as their close relations with international terrorist organizations pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and the lack of corresponding timely response would generate tragic consequences.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Congressman Pallone for constantly supporting Artsakh, struggling for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and against its denial, persistently contributing to the resolution of various pan-Armenian issues.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisian and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Truce Monitoring in Karabakh

KRAKOW — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reportedly agreed on…

Sona Armenian Oldest Woman to Summit Mt. Aconcagua

GLENDALE – On January 18, 2019, Sona Armenian became the oldest woman…

500 Million AMD Embezzled from Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenian Investigation Committee’s military department has completed investigation into…

Armenian Fund Opens Renovated Shushi Cultural Center

SHUSHI — A delegation of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, led by executive director…