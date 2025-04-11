YEREVAN — If there is any information related to the security situation of the Republic of Armenia, we will share it with the public.

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan made this statement during a briefing with journalists following a government session, addressing the current situation at the border.

“If we see a threat to the security of the Republic of Armenia, we will naturally share it with the public. If we obtain any information regarding potential threats to Armenia’s security, we will definitely make it known,” he said.

The Secretary also reminded that the Ministry of Defense regularly provides updates to the public and debunks false information related to the border situation.

“The Republic of Armenia’s proposal remains the establishment of mechanisms for investigating border incidents. We continue to speak about this and are working in that direction to ensure such mechanisms are in place,” he added.