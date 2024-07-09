YEREVAN — The WITSA World Cup National Competition in Armenia is now open for applications, offering Armenian early stage startups a unique opportunity to showcase their solutions and compete on an international stage.

The application period for the Armenian national competition starts from July 3, 2024, and will end on July 31, 2024.

Armenian Pre-series A startups are invited to apply and participate in this exciting competition. Up to 20 companies will be selected to compete in the national event, with two unique startups earning the honor of representing Armenia at the WITSA World Cup international competition.

The WITSA World Cup (WWC) will take place in frames of the WCIT2024/DigiTec in Yerevan, Armenia, at the Karen Demirtchian Complex, in October 2024. .

The selection process for the national competition will focus on five key evaluation criteria:

innovation,

customer traction,

scalability,

tech for good,

and potential.

This event highlights the opportunity for Armenian startups to compete on a global stage, with a focus on innovation and the potential to create impactful tech solutions.

For more details and to submit applications, visit https://www.f6s.com/witsa-national-competition-armenia․

This year the WITSA World Cup (WWC) international competition will feature 32 startups from 16 countries across 6 continents, providing a global platform for Armenian startups to compete and gain exposure.

In May 2024, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) announced about hosting of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) 2024 in Armenia in close cooperation with DigiTec. Under the headline “THE POWER OF MIND: AI Beyond Limits, Within Ethics,” WCIT 2024/DigiTec will feature a high-level Congress program, B2B meetings, the WITSA World Cup (WWC) for scaleups, innovation showcases, business presentations, workshops, and more.

The WCIT 2024/DigiTec Congress will provide a global stage to showcase the transformative power of information technologies, emphasizing the critical role of applied sciences, investments, and their reach across diverse regions and economies. Recently, Armenia has become a key technological hub, attracting a wave of global technology companies that have established their research and development (R&D) offices and branches in the country.

The World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) is a global catalytic platform of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) – a consortium of over 80 information technology (IT) industry associations from economies around the world. For 40 years, technology leaders—CEOs and investors, policymakers and government officials, academics and technologists—have joined in this annual event to discuss the state of the industry, where it is headed, and what it means for our future. Past speakers include Bill Clinton, Vint Cerf, Bill Gates, Ginni Rometty, Larry Ellison, Anne Mulcahey, Faqir Chand Kohli, and Michael Dell.