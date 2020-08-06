On behalf of the Central Committee of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party and the entire Hunchakian family, we express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and missing persons in the aftermath of the horrific explosion at the port of Beirut. We also wish a speedy recovery to all injured.

Unfortunately, this absolutely inevitable disaster happened at a time when the Lebanese people were on the verge of extreme poverty and despair due to the country’s deep political and economic crisis. Today more than ever, our Armenian sisters and brothers in Lebanon, our second homeland outside Armenia, need immediate support and assistance from all of us.

The Central Committee of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party expresses its unconditional support to the Armenians of Lebanon and calls on all Armenians for their support, individually or collectively, to participate actively in fundraising activities in their regions.

Judging by the degree of destruction, the path to recovery will certainly be long and difficult. However, we believe that with collective efforts and joint efforts, we will be able to overcome this difficult stage.

SDHP Central Committee

August 5, 2020